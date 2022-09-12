Gators QB Jack Miller III 'Making Progress' Following Surgery

Photo: Jack Miller III; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators' backup quarterback situation is trending in the right direction as head coach Billy Napier shared on Monday that redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III is inching closer to a return to play following a preseason surgery on his right thumb.

Napier acknowledged on Aug. 21 that Miller underwent a procedure for an avulsion fracture to the thumb of his throwing hand, and at the time, the head coach believed Miller would likely be sidelined through the first two weeks of Florida's season.

"Yeah, Jack is making progress," Napier said on Monday. "He's not quite ready for action, but he's in the process, getting closer. He's kind of moved in the next stage there of return to play."

The Gators have relied upon redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna and walk-on redshirt sophomore Kyle Engel to back up starting quarterback Anthony Richardson across the first two weeks of the season, and although Richardson is freshly removed from an underwhelming performance against Kentucky on Saturday, UF is fortunate that it has not been forced to turn to its inexperienced reserves thus far at signal-caller.

Miller, a redshirt freshman who transferred to Florida from Ohio State in January, is expected to resume primary backup duties upon his return to play. His introduction to Gator Nation could have gone better as he threw two interceptions in UF's spring game, but the coaching staff has otherwise been pleased with his development this offseason.

Napier briefly rewarded Miller with first-team reps in fall camp to prepare for the No. 2 role this season.

"Jack Miller also has done extremely well. Very pleased with Jack," Napier said on Aug. 9. "Jack's very capable, you know, and I would say this going all the way back to spring. He's moved our team, understanding the spring game, he threw a couple interceptions and all that. But he's consistently made the right decision. He's very capable, he's got arm talent. He's accurate, and he's a good athlete."

