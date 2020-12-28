Florida WR Jacob Copeland Shares COVID-19 Diagnosis, Will Miss Bowl

FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Florida Gators WR Jacob Copeland Shares COVID-19 Diagnosis, Will Miss Bowl

Florida is now down four pass-catchers for the Cotton Bowl.
Florida Gators wide receiver Jacob Copeland has shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he will not play for UF in its upcoming Cotton Bowl appearance against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Copeland says that he has tested positive on multiple tests, confirming his coronavirus diagnosis. 

The redshirt sophomore has quietly put together a productive 2020 season for Florida, kept out of the spotlight as other star pass-catchers earned All-SEC and even All-American recognition. Copeland caught 23 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns this year, all career-highs.

His loss marks the fourth UF pass-catcher, and third wide receiver, that has announced that they will miss the Cotton Bowl. Tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney announced their intentions to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft in the days leading up to Florida's third New Year's Six Bowl in as many years.

The Gators travel to Arlington, Texas today, with the game scheduled for Dec. 30 at 8 PM eastern standard time.

