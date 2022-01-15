Florida Gators Haul In UGA Transfer DB Jalen Kimber

Photo credit: georgiadogs.com

The Florida Gators landed an unexpected yet monumental commitment from Georgia transfer defensive back Jalen Kimber Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, Gators head coach Billy Napier foreshadowed a busy schedule for UF over the next 10 days where acquiring transfer portal talent was concerned.



"I think you could see us add a number of players over the next 10 days or so, maybe [a] little less than that, eight to 10 days. We’re still in process of working on that part of our team," Napier said.

Kimber becomes the first domino to fall during that span.

He becomes the fourth transfer to join the Gators squad since Napier took control of the program. He adds to the list of collegiate veterans including former Louisiana running back Montrell Johnson and offensive tackle Kamryn Waites as well as former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller.

As part of the 2020 recruiting class, Kimber ranked as the ninth-best corner in the country according to consensus rankings. Playing with eye-popping athleticism and length, Kimber has the ability to be a strong addition to a cornerback unit that will be looking to fill the hole left behind by projected first-rounder Kaiir Elam in 2022.

If he can remain healthy, he will be jockeying to start across from Jason Marshall Jr. against Utah in week one next season.

The Arlington (Texas) native was slated to be a starter on the Bulldogs national championship-winning defense to begin the year but fell victim to a shoulder injury. He would be forced to undergo surgery and miss the rest of the 2021 season as a result.

His spot was grabbed by true freshman cornerback Kelee Ringo — the top cornerback in Kimber's class. Ringo capitalized on his opportunity throughout the year and proved to be a hero as he sealed the deal with a pick-six in Georgia's first national championship victory since 1980.

Kimber joins Marshall, Avery Helm, Jaydon Hill, Jadarrius Perkins, Devin Moore and others in Corey Raymond's cornerback room heading into the spring.

