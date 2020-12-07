Report: Florida Gators WR Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

It marks the third Florida player to enter the portal this season.

Florida Gators wide receiver Jaylin Jackson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Thomas Goldkamp of Swamp247 reports. Jackson, a third-year walk-on, is the third Florida player to enter the portal this season, following safety Quincy Lenton and running back Iverson Clement, a mixture of depth pieces for UF.

The redshirt sophomore saw action in seven games during his Florida career, earning 26 snaps at wide receiver and another eight on special teams.

Jackson elected to walk-on at Florida over offers from Army, Troy, Colorado State, and Georgia State. Jackson played quarterback, as well as other positions, throughout his high school career at Cambridge Christian School in Tampa, Fla.

Florida's wide receiver depth is virtually unaffected by this move, similarly to Lenton and Clement's transfers at their respective positions. True freshman Rashad Torrence II and STAR cornerback-convert Trey Dean III received playing time ahead of Lenton at safety, which led to his exit from the program as a graduate transfer in October. Clement flashed in his limited opportunities with the ball, but Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis, and redshirt freshman Nay'Quan Wright took priority to Clement on the depth chart this season. The recent additions of former five-star running backs Lorenzo Lingard and Demarkcus Bowman via the transfer portal only made Clement's decision easier.

Immediately, Florida is more than fine with its current pass catchers - wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes, Justin Shorter, and tight end Kyle Pitts rate holding things down. And in the long-term, the Gators have signed at least two wide receivers in three consecutive recruiting classes, while owning another four commits at the position in 2021.