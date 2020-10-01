SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators linebacker/BUCK rush end Jeremiah Moon has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy.

Moon is one of a record 199 semifinalists for the award across college football, of which 12-to-14 finalists will be selected for the award and to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner of the trophy will have their scholarship increased to $25,000. 

"Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership," the National Football Foundation describes of the award on its website.

You can find the entire list of nominations and notes here. Schools are limited to one nominee, with at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

"We have worked hard to expand the profile of the award, and it's extremely gratifying to have so many schools participate this year with nominations," the NFF said in its release. "We believe it sends an important message to the younger student-athletes that you truly can do it all, succeeding on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community."

Moon was nominated for his performance as not only a starting member of Florida's defense, but also for his studies in telecommunication and community service work, where he's done 13.5 hours with Habitat for Humanity and Night to Shine. Moon has twice been named to the SEC's Academic Honor Roll.

On the field, Moon has compiled 87 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and three defended passes in 34 games, making 17 starts. Moon missed the 2020 season-opener for undisclosed reasons, and it is unknown if he will return to the lineup this week as head coach Dan Mullen said on Wednesday that he will no longer discuss team injuries with the media this season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators Game Preview: Muschamp, South Carolina Enter The Swamp

Getting to know the 2020 version of the South Carolina Gamecocks and previewing the areas of importance for the Gators' and how they will fare in week two.

Brandon Carroll

by

Brandon Carroll

Know Your Enemy: Florida vs. South Carolina Q&A with GamecockDigest

Catching up with Chaunte'l Powell of Sports Illustrated-GamecockDigest to best preview Florida vs. South Carolina.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators vs. South Carolina: Key Matchups That Could Decide the Game

Which individual matchups could make the biggest difference when Florida plays South Carolina on Saturday?

michaelknauff

Florida Gators' Scott Stricklin Named 2020 AD of the Year

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin brings home quite the honor.

Zach Goodall

'Oddly Quiet' Crowds Benefiting Gators Offensive Line

For the Gators, offensive line play will be hugely important, but what if unforeseen circumstances will allow for quicker progression?

Demetrius Harvey

Grantham: Gators DB Rashad Torrence II Will Be a 'Very Good Player'

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham discusses freshman safety Rashad Torrence's debut and Shawn Davis' return to the lineup.

Zach Goodall

Gators Receiver Trevon Grimes on Florida's Offense: 'Pick Your Poison'

The Florida Gators showed the world just how dynamic its offense could be, and receiver Trevon Grimes is excited about the future.

Demetrius Harvey

Elam 'Pissed Off', Not Making Excuses for Florida Gators' Defense

Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam was far from pleased with Saturday's defensive performance against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Zach Goodall

by

1974Gator

Florida Gators Football Reports No New COVID-19 Cases

The Gators have seemingly slowed down the spread from a mid-September outbreak of COVID-19 cases across football and the athletics department.

Zach Goodall

Gators QB Kyle Trask Named Earl Campbell Award Player of the Week

The awards have continued for Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask after being named the recipient of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week.

Demetrius Harvey