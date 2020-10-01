Florida Gators linebacker/BUCK rush end Jeremiah Moon has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy.

Moon is one of a record 199 semifinalists for the award across college football, of which 12-to-14 finalists will be selected for the award and to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner of the trophy will have their scholarship increased to $25,000.

"Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership," the National Football Foundation describes of the award on its website.

You can find the entire list of nominations and notes here. Schools are limited to one nominee, with at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

"We have worked hard to expand the profile of the award, and it's extremely gratifying to have so many schools participate this year with nominations," the NFF said in its release. "We believe it sends an important message to the younger student-athletes that you truly can do it all, succeeding on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community."

Moon was nominated for his performance as not only a starting member of Florida's defense, but also for his studies in telecommunication and community service work, where he's done 13.5 hours with Habitat for Humanity and Night to Shine. Moon has twice been named to the SEC's Academic Honor Roll.

On the field, Moon has compiled 87 tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and three defended passes in 34 games, making 17 starts. Moon missed the 2020 season-opener for undisclosed reasons, and it is unknown if he will return to the lineup this week as head coach Dan Mullen said on Wednesday that he will no longer discuss team injuries with the media this season.