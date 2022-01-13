Report: Former Gators CB Coach Jules Montinar Headed to Temple

After one season with the Florida Gators, Jules Montinar will next coach defensive backs at Temple.

Photo: Jules Montinar; Credit: Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators cornerbacks assistant Jules Montinar will next coach defensive backs at Temple, according to 247Sports.

Montinar spent the 2021 season at UF, replacing former three-year cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray who was relieved of his duties in Jan. 2021. New Gators head coach Billy Napier opted not to retain Montinar on his inaugural coaching staff, instead hiring former LSU Tigers corners coach and ace recruiter Corey Raymond to fill Montinar's role.

In his lone year at Florida, Montinar helped put together the SEC's No. 4 passing defense in yards allowed per game (208.6), a vast improvement from the Gators' No. 8 ranking (257.5) in 2020. However, one could argue UF's susceptibility to opposing rushing offenses this past season likely impacted the improvement.

Regardless, Montinar saw freshmen cornerbacks in Avery Helm and Jason Marshall Jr. succeed on the outside of Florida's defense during his tenure. Junior Kaiir Elam, now off to the 2022 NFL Draft, was already an All-SEC talent prior to Montinar's arrival, but Helm and Marshall's complementary play should earn Montinar some praise.

After another impressive season in coverage when he wasn't sidelined by a knee injury, Elam recently declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and is expected to be selected with an early pick, likely in the first or early second round.

Now, Montinar will join the Owls' staff under new head coach Stan Drayton, a fellow former UF assistant who coached the Gators' running backs in 2005-07 and 2010 under Urban Meyer.

