Gators WR Justin Shorter Enters 2023 NFL Draft, To Play in Shrine Bowl

Photo: Justin Shorter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida redshirt junior wide receiver Justin Shorter accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the bowl game announced on Thursday, meaning Shorter will not return to UF for a fourth season with the Gators or his sixth and final season of college eligibility.

Shorter announced via Instagram shortly after that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, sharing that he will not play in UF's upcoming yet undetermined bowl game.

Shorter, a native of Monmouth Junction, N.J., transferred to Florida from Penn State ahead of the 2020 season after two years with the Nittany Lions.

"From my time playing at Penn State, to the past three years in Gainesville playing for the University of Florida, I am beyond fortunate to have many of my goals and dreams come true," Shorter wrote on Thursday.

"Thank you to coach [Josh] Gattis and coach [James] Franklin for giving me my first opportunity at Penn State; coach [Billy Gonzales] and coach [Dan] Mullen for bringing me to Gainesville; and coach [Billy] Napier and coach [Keary Colbert] for continuing to develop my skills and sharpen my craft each day in preparation for the next phase of my journey."

In three seasons with the Gators, Shorter compiled 95 receptions for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns. He emerged as the team's deep-threat pass-catcher in 2022, averaging 19.9 yards per grab across 29 catches while ranking second on the team in receiving yards gained.

Shorter becomes the second Florida player to opt for the 2023 NFL Draft and will join fellow entrant, edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr., at the Shrine Bowl in January. Cox was dismissed from the Gators and declared for the draft on October 31.

