Florida WR Kadarius Toney Declares for NFL Draft, Won't Play In Bowl

Not exactly an unexpected move, Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney is moving onto the pros.

Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney has opted out of the Cotton Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter.

"I am so thankful to have been a part of the Florida program and will forever be grateful for my time in Gainesville," Toney said in a note. "I cannot imagine another program better preparing me for the next step in my career."

After spending three seasons as more of a gadget player who received a couple of specialized touches per game, Toney emerged as Florida's No. 1 wide receiver in 2020 and a reliable target for quarterback Kyle Trask.

Across 11 games as a senior, Toney led Florida in receptions with 70 and receiving yards with 984, hauling in 10 touchdowns. He also added 19 rushing attempts for 161 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 22.1 yards per kick return and 12.6 yards per punt return, adding one score on a punt return against Kentucky.

"One of the things that's changed about him this year that everybody can see is, he went from a guy that was a playmaker into a guy that is an every-down, one of the best wide receivers in the country," Florida head coach Dan Mullen said about Toney on Tuesday. "I think KT [Toney] is going to have an unbelievable NFL career."

Currently, The Draft Network considers Toney to be a third-round caliber prospect in his class. Having accepted an invitation to the 2021 Senior Bowl and the near-certainty that he will be invited to the NFL Combine, Toney's draft projections have room to continue climbing in the near future.

Toney joins fellow wide receiver Trevon Grimes and tight end Kyle Pitts as players who have opted out of the Cotton Bowl for UF.