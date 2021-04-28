Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney Inks Deal With Adidas

Long-awaited endorsement deals are a commonality for draft prospects, and Florida Gators receiver Kadarius Toney is set to be given one of the best on the market.

Florida Gators receiver Kadarius Toney announced via Instagram that he has inked a deal with Adidas ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft set to kickoff tomorrow. Toney is currently slated to be selected in the first or second round, and could be the second Florida football player selected.

Adidas is one of the biggest brands on the market, and is currently representing plenty of star talent in the NFL such as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers and many more, it also includes some players within this year's draft, including former Clemson quarterback, and presumptive No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence. Simply put, Toney is in great company.

Last season, Toney put on a show in front of the college football audience. He led all Gators receivers with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, and broke out as one of the most dynamic football players in the nation, certainly earning the No. 1 jersey he donned since the 2019 season.

At 5-foot-10, 193 pounds, Toney is an ideal size to hold up sell within the NFL ranks. He would go on to run a 4.39 40-yard-dash at his pro day in March, showcasing elite speed that he will ultimately bring to whatever team decides to take a chance on him this weekend.

While it did take a few seasons after converting from a high school quarterback to a wide receiver in college, Toney demonstrated just how high of a ceiling he truly has. With improved route-running, and a proven year of staying healthy, he has steadily climbed up draft boards.

Time will tell where Toney will ultimately be selected this weekend, but one thing's for sure, whatever team gets him is going to field a dynamic football player with the sky as the limit for his NFL career.