Two Florida Gators WRs Hint at Opting Out of 2020 Season

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Jacob Copeland tweeted their thoughts on the trend in college players opting out and threatening to opt-out of the 2020 season amidst the coronavirus pandemic, hinting at the possibility that the two could do just that.

Toney, a senior, previously contemplated declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft following his junior season, before inevitably announcing his return to Florida two days after the declaration deadline. If he were to opt-out of the 2020 season, chances are Toney would look towards his pro prospects and train for the 2021 selection ceremony.

Across his three seasons at Florida, Toney has been a versatile threat for Florida, primarily lining up at receiver but also receiving handoffs, lining up at quarterback, and returning kicks. Toney has posted 50 receptions for 606 yards and two receiving touchdowns, 47 carries for 219 yards and a rushing touchdown, completed two-of-four passes for 70 yards and a passing touchdown, and returned eight kicks for 21.1 yards per attempt.

Copeland, a redshirt sophomore, is set to take on a crucial role in the offense as a starter in 2020, after two years behind multiple veterans in a crowded wide receiver room. In that span, Copeland has flashed the talents that made him a highly-coveted recruit, tallying 22 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns. 

With Florida sending four wide receivers to the NFL this offseason, Copeland would be expected to take on a larger target share in Florida's strong passing offense this year.

The SEC will honor scholarships for student-athletes who opt-out of the 2020 season, and while Copeland would technically be draft-eligible after this year, it would be surprising to see him leave given his lack of production at this point in his career. Copeland has the physical talents of an NFL wide receiver, standing at 6-foot, 192 lbs., previously recording a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and a 37.4-inch vertical jump, but another year of college play would benefit him greatly.

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a projected 2021 first-round pick at this time, began the trend of college players opting out of the 2020 season last week.

