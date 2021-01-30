FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Florida Gators WR Kadarius Toney Earns Senior Bowl Award

Kadarius Toney's draft stock might have just gotten a lot stronger.
After a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl, former Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been named wide receiver of the week on the American team. The honor was voted upon by the American team's secondary and shared by Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy on Twitter.

Following an extremely productive senior season at Florida, in which Toney led the Gators in receptions (70) and receiving yards (984), Toney received an invitation to play in the annual prospect all-star game in his hometown of Mobile, Ala.

Toney made numerous highlight-reel plays in one-on-ones throughout the week, which you can find a compilation of below.

Spending his first three seasons as a gadget player who received manufactured touches within Florida's offense, Toney emerged as a well-rounded and true receiving weapon for the Gators in 2020. He'd end his four-year UF career with 120 receptions for 1,590 yards and 12 touchdowns catches, 66 rushing attempts for 580 yards and scores on the ground, and an average of 21.6 yards per kick return and 11.3 yards per punt return, scoring on a punt return touchdown. Toney also completed 3-of-6 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown through the air.

If his production and development as a senior wasn't enough, Toney's showing at the Senior Bowl should improve his NFL Draft stock significantly. Former Gators wide receiver Van Jefferson shined in last year's Senior Bowl practices and earned the same award, before being selected in the second round of the draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

