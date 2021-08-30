Florida Gators DB Kamar Wilcoxson 'Doubtful' vs. FAU

The Florida Gators' secondary has taken another hit this preseason, as defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson suffered a "slight knee issue" prior to UF's season-opening game against Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday that Wilcoxson is doubtful to play in week one.

Wilcoxson had previously posted on social media that his injury would require surgery.

Wilcoxson, a redshirt freshman, has been expected to see his role grow in year two with the Gators after reclassifying a year ago and enrolling at UF at the age of 17. The Stephenson (Ga.) product bounced around UF's secondary throughout his first year in orange and blue before settling in with the safety unit this offseason. Wilcoxson has also been in the process of learning UF's STAR nickel corner position.

"Kamar is really smart. I teased him that he's really, really smart and the thing that he's missing right now is experience," safeties coach Wesley McGriff described of Wilcoxson last week. "Once he sees the formation once he gets the call and begins to move he'll be able to key a guy and diagnose a lot faster. I'm excited about his development. He's another young man that has been trending in training camp and he just needs more time on task."

In 2020, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back would appear in two games - against Missouri and in the Cotton Bowl versus Oklahoma - tallying three tackles and a fumble recovery in those contests.

Three weeks prior to Wilcoxson's injury, projected starting outside cornerback Jaydon Hill went down with a torn ACL in team practice. Hill will miss the 2021 season.

Florida feels comfortable about its projected starters at safety this season with senior Trey Dean III and sophomore Rashad Torrence Jr. set to man the two spots. Wilcoxson had a chance to push sophomore Tre'Vez Johnson at STAR, along with other defensive backs, but he will have to wait until he is healed before making any moves up the depth chart.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.