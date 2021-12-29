Report: Keiwan Ratliff Not Being Retained by Florida Gators

The former Gators All-American cornerback was on Dan Mullen's support staff for three seasons.

The Florida Gators will not retain assistant director of player personnel Keiwan Ratliff as a member of new head coach Billy Napier's coaching staff, he announced in an interview with Zach Abolverdi of On3Sports.

Ratliff joined the Gators' support staff in 2019 under previous head coach Dan Mullen, beginning his college coaching career after spending time at the prep level. He was an off-field assistant who helped Florida in the secondary and as a recruiter over the last three years, after re-enrolling at the school and earning a degree in sociology in 2018.

Ratliff, a former Gators' All-American and All-SEC cornerback who played at UF from 2000-03, enjoyed an eight-year, journeyman NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers. Ratliff was named a Gator Great and inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

“Getting a chance to come back to UF and put on that orange and blue, be part of the team again and run out of the tunnel is an experience I’ll always cherish,” Ratliff told Abolverdi. “I’m just happy that my University opened the door for me to get into the college game. I’ll always be a Gator.”

Napier has hired Corey Raymond as Florida's new cornerbacks coach and assistant head coach of the defense, and Napier is expected to hire an analyst to help coach the cornerbacks as well as he has done at other positions.

