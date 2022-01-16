Gators TE Kemore Gamble Transferring to UCF

Photo: Kemore Gamble; Credit: Alex Shepherd

After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Florida Gators tight end Kemore Gamble quickly found a new home for his final year of college football. Gamble announced on Sunday that he plans to transfer to UCF.

The final team that Gamble faced as a Gator, funny enough, was a Knights team that he will now be a part of for the foreseeable future as he has one year of eligibility remaining. Gamble caught one pass for 15 yards against UCF in December's Gasparilla Bowl, which ended in a 29-17 defeat for Florida.

Florida's starting tight end in 2021, Gamble filled in for first-round selection Kyle Pitts and made the most of his opportunities despite UF's lackluster passing offense this past season.

Gamble finished the campaign having caught 31 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his five-year total with UF to 48 catches for 632 yards and seven scores. Gamble also served as a key blocker within the Gators' fearsome rushing attack this past year.

Moving forward, although the Gators plan to look to the portal to continue adding talent and that ambition could change the positional outlook, rising senior Keon Zipperer, redshirt sophomore Jonathan Odom, and redshirt freshmen Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox will be relied upon at the tight end position within new head coach Billy Napier's offense.

Elksnis, in particular, was a standout during Florida's fall camp during his true freshman year, which makes him a candidate for a breakout season in 2022.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.