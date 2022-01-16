Skip to main content

Florida Gators TE Kemore Gamble Transferring to UCF

Florida's starting tight end during the 2021 season is making a move to Orlando.

Photo: Kemore Gamble; Credit: Alex Shepherd

After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Florida Gators tight end Kemore Gamble quickly found a new home for his final year of college football. Gamble announced on Sunday that he plans to transfer to UCF.

The final team that Gamble faced as a Gator, funny enough, was a Knights team that he will now be a part of for the foreseeable future as he has one year of eligibility remaining. Gamble caught one pass for 15 yards against UCF in December's Gasparilla Bowl, which ended in a 29-17 defeat for Florida.

Florida's starting tight end in 2021, Gamble filled in for first-round selection Kyle Pitts and made the most of his opportunities despite UF's lackluster passing offense this past season. 

Read More

Gamble finished the campaign having caught 31 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his five-year total with UF to 48 catches for 632 yards and seven scores. Gamble also served as a key blocker within the Gators' fearsome rushing attack this past year.

Moving forward, although the Gators plan to look to the portal to continue adding talent and that ambition could change the positional outlook, rising senior Keon Zipperer, redshirt sophomore Jonathan Odom, and redshirt freshmen Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox will be relied upon at the tight end position within new head coach Billy Napier's offense.

Elksnis, in particular, was a standout during Florida's fall camp during his true freshman year, which makes him a candidate for a breakout season in 2022.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Kemore Gamble
Football

Gators TE Kemore Gamble Transferring to UCF

just now
Sean Spencer
Football

Report: Gators Set To Hire Sean Spencer as Co-DC/DL Coach

16 hours ago
F8E3BA7D-5E39-493E-82B1-22E6452BC8AE
Football

Gators Haul In UGA Transfer DB Jalen Kimber

17 hours ago
Kowacie Reeves
Basketball

Florida Begins to Dig Itself Out of 0-3 SEC Hole with 71-63 Win Over Gamecocks

20 hours ago
Billy Napier from BBall game
Football

Gators HC Billy Napier Shares Further Insight Into Desire to Build ‘Army’

Jan 15, 2022
Emory Jones
Football

Billy Napier Confirms Emory Jones' Status With Florida, Talks Gators QBs

Jan 14, 2022
Billy Napier
Football

Gators Not Done With Transfer Portal, Napier Says There’s “More to Come”

Jan 14, 2022
Billy Napier
Recruiting

3 Late-Rising 2022 Prospects Florida Gators Have a Shot At

Jan 14, 2022