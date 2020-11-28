Florida Gators Inactive List: Moon Out, Kentucky Down 4 Starters

The Florida Gators have released their team inactive list against the Kentucky Wildcats, which you can find in its entirety below.

4 David Reese

7 Jeremiah Moon

17 Kahleil Jackson

21 Ethan Pouncey

54 Lamar Goods

55 Hayden Knighton

66 Jaelin Humphries

80 Trent Whittemore

95 Lucas Alonso

Florida has had just one COVID-19 case across the football team in the month of November, coming almost two weeks ago and adding zero to this past Tuesday's update.

UF had 15 players unavailable against Vanderbilt, due to injuries as well as any possible COVID-19 concerns, so it's great to see that number reduced so drastically entering a pivotal month of December as Florida pushes towards an SEC Championship Game appearance.

Most notably, tight end Kyle Pitts returns to action after missing two games with a concussion and a succeeding nose surgery. Linebacker James Houston IV is back in the lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury, along with right guard Stewart Reese (shoulder), who was out against Vanderbilt.

Wide receiver Trent Whittemore remains out as he deals with a rib/lung injury, which head coach Dan Mullen shared would be the case earlier in the week.

Kentucky, meanwhile, will be without 16 or 17 players according to a report from ESPN, including four offensive starters, as the team deals with injuries and a large amount of COVID-19 cases. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reports that running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. won't be available, who has rushed for 562 yards and six touchdowns this year.