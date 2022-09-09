At first, the previously unranked and now No. 12 Florida Gators had the nation's curiosity with an upset win over the formerly No. 7 Utah Utes in Billy Napier's tenure-opener. They'll have the nation's attention if they can pull off a second AP Top 25 win in a row by defeating the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats have proven in recent years, however, to be a thorn in the Gators' side. After 31 consecutive victories in Florida's favor, Kentucky has split the series 2-2 over the last four years.

Napier and his squad hope to restore this rivalry as it previously was beginning on Saturday. All Gators has broken down the three key matchups that can help Florida restart a winning streak over Kentucky below.

QB vs. QB

Ultimately, this game could come down to whichever team deploys the more productive and clutch quarterback.

The Wildcats, known well for their physical rushing attack, will be without three running backs including Preseason All-SEC first-teamer Chris Rodriguez Jr. (suspension) on Saturday night. After averaging 199.8 ground yards per game last year, Kentucky's running backs combined for 68 yards on 18 attempts to open their season against Miami (Ohio).

Kentucky is going to have to rely on quarterback Will Levis, whom Napier deemed as "one of the best quarterbacks in the entire nation" on Wednesday, to move the Wildcats' offense on Saturday. He looked the part in Week 1, tossing for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Redhawks.

He has a dynamic weapon at his disposal in Virginia Tech wide receiver transfer Tayvion Robinson. He quickly emerged as the Wildcats' leading receiver in Week 1, hauling in six receptions for 136 yards.

Levis has certainly grown as a passer over the last year, but it's worth remembering that he put up a 7-of-17, 87-yard showing against a dysfunctional UF defense last season. He posted 13 interceptions in 2021 and his lone Week 1 pick was in the red zone — UF will need to take advantage of those takeaway opportunities if they arise.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson's dual-threat nature put on display in Week 1 gives him a solid chance to outproduce Levis as a whole. However, his poise as a passer could be depended on in Week 2 considering the strength of Kentucky's front seven.

The trio of All-SEC linebackers Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square and edge rusher J.J. Weaver combined for 23 tackles for loss last year, and Kentucky received significant news on Wednesday afternoon that edge rusher Jordan Wright has been cleared to play after an eligibility issue held him out of Week 1. He's posted 9.5 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.

Whereas, Kentucky's secondary doesn't return much production in terms of passing defense from a year ago. It also allowed Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert to complete nearly 70 percent of his passes in Week 1 — Richardson surpassed that mark in Week 1.

Florida's rushing attack is in much better shape than Kentucky's at the moment, which should take some stress off of Richardson. It won't be an easy feat for UF to dominate on the ground, though, which we'll dive into in the next key matchup and could force the Gators to rely on Richardson.

Florida's rushing offense vs. Kentucky's front seven

The absence of several members of Kentucky's typical rushing attack gives Florida the edge in that respect, and the unit proved in Week 1 that it can be productive with three running backs and Richardson toting the rock.

The Wildcats' linebacker corps (inside and outside) could give the Gators' running game some problems, although Kentucky's defensive line is rather inexperienced, which could allow the backs to find success in between the tackles. But, although he should make a play with his legs now and then, you can expect UK's linebackers to make it tougher for Richardson to get creative on the ground than Utah's did.

Therefore, it will be important for UF's backs to at least make the small plays in order to keep the offense afloat. Think of conversion rushes, decent gains on first down to prevent third and long situations, even running backs in pass protection.

If Florida can't get the run game going, it will be forced to rely on Richardson to win the game through the air, which seems doable. But if the Gators can set the tone with efficiency on the ground as well as a good passing performance from Richardson, they should find themselves in a position to win this game.

Gators' pass rush vs. Wildcats' offensive line

Should this game come down Richardson against Levis, UF will need its pass rush to step up a week removed from posting zero sacks.

"We created one on ones, we need players to win one on ones and sack the quarterback," Napier said on Wednesday, reflecting on the Utah game and looking forward to Kentucky. "We’ve got a very similar matchup this week in terms of the type of athlete we have at quarterback so it is definitely an area where we need to continue to focus on and improve and work together in the rush to do our job to affect the quarterback.”

The unit has an enticing matchup ahead, though, as Kentucky's offensive line features two redshirt freshmen starters and additional two new full-time starters. The lone returning starter across the front five is Eli Cox, although he moved from guard to center this offseason and continues to adjust to the position.

The inexperience and apparent lack of chemistry led the Wildcats to give up four sacks against the Redhawks in Week 1, including three on third down.

Assuming that Kentucky's rushing attack will be limited, it will be critical for Florida's pass rush to apply pressure and put Levis in the dirt, potentially forcing him into errant turnovers that set Richardson and the Gators' offense up in scoring position. We're looking for a big game from Brenton Cox Jr., UF's primary pass rusher who earned SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his 10 tackles against Utah.

