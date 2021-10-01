Gators vs. Wildcats: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Florida's first road test on its SEC schedule this season lies in Lexington, Kentucky, as the Gators are set to take on the Wildcats at 6 P.M. on Saturday night.

UF is in for quite a challenge. Kentucky has opened the season with a hot start, undefeated through four games, stingy on defense, and balanced on offense. The Gators may be the more talented team of the two, but the Wildcats are not a team to sleep on - especially in their home environment.

The SI Sportsbook credits Florida as an 8.5-point favorite over Kentucky, with the over/under set at 55.5.

Zach Goodall (4-0): Florida 27, Kentucky 21

Don't look now (because there's plenty of ball to be played), but Kentucky is currently tied with Georgia for the lead in the SEC East at 4-0 with a 2-0 East record.

Florida, meanwhile, ranks third and has the opportunity to jump Kentucky in the pecking order on Saturday night. It won't be an easy task though, especially because the Wildcats will be playing host to the Gators.

Kentucky possesses a balanced offense that could cause fits for Florida, running the ball as well as the Wildcats usually do with Chris Rodriguez Jr. leading the charge. UF might be able to outpace UK on the ground with their own electric rushing attack, but it's hard to expect an up-and-down Todd Grantham defense shutting the Wildcats down, especially considering the Gators' massive issue with missed tackles.

Still, Florida should be able to do just enough to hold on to get out of Lexington with a win. I'm not sure the Gators cover the spread, though.

Demetrius Harvey (4-0): Florida 24, Kentucky 20

I'm not sure why, but this feels like the toughest challenge of 2021 for the No. 10 Florida Gators. While not as challenging talent-wise as the program's matchup against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, this will present the most hostile environment as Florida gets set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Don't get it twisted, Florida has the better players, but the atmosphere and competitive nature of this game will be something to keep an eye on.



I think Florida will struggle at times throughout the game, especially if they are unable to establish the ground game as they've been able to throughout the season thus far. Ultimately, I believe Florida has it in them and will come out victorious, but don't be surprised to be a little nervous for much of the contest.

Brandon Carroll (4-0): Florida 35, Kentucky 20

As their first trip out of the state of Florida, the Gators will be tasked with combatting an undefeated Kentucky squad and the raucous environment that Kroger Field guarantees. Struggling the past few times they have traveled to UK, Florida will look to right the ship against Mark Stoops’ squad. To do so, Emory Jones will have to piece together his second straight non-turnover performance and first with his explosive counterpart, Anthony Richardson, taking a share of his snaps.

While it has the potential to be a close game in Lexington, Kentucky, UF finds its footing just before halftime, scoring late points in the second quarter to go up by a score. Riding that late first-half momentum, the Gators put away the game out of reach for Wildcats and Jones produces another sound showing to ensure a last-second, dramatic finish fails to happen again.

Ethan Budowsky (4-0): Florida, Kentucky

These games are never fun. If I were Dan Mullen I'd take two Advil as a preventative measure before this one.

Florida has become Kentucky's Super Bowl recently and they always seem to show up for this game. They have not made anything easy on Florida in the last 10 years or so, and it wasn't very long ago that they snapped the 31-game losing streak, and they nearly caught Florida napping again the next year before Kyle Trask saved the day.

Florida cannot take the Wildcats lightly this year. It may be the worst Kentucky team Mullen has faced since he returned, but they always seem to play Florida tough. Last year was one of those 2020 games where the Gators seemed to sleepwalk their way to a victory by a wide margin.

I think the Gators will show up and play hard and simply overpower Kentucky. The Wildcats will make it tough in the first half, but the Gators have too many horses and will pull away late. The expected return of Anthony Richardson should make Emory Jones's performance very interesting, but I think his increased confidence will only grow and he will continue to prove he is the starter.

