Former Florida Gators Kicker Chris Howard Announces Transfer

Florida's starting kicker from the 2021 season is off to the Amercian Athletic Conference.

Photo: Chris Howard; Credit: Zach Goodall

Former Florida Gators kicker Chris Howard has found a new home, set to transfer to Memphis as a graduate student for the upcoming season. 

Howard, a sixth-year senior, entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of Florida's spring camp in May as his future with the Gators had begun to look bleak.

After earning the role of starting kicker for UF in 2021, Howard struggled with a non-kicking leg injury throughout the campaign and was ultimately replaced at one point by former Mississippi State transfer kicker Jace Christmann following a missed extra point versus Alabama in Week 3. 

Christmann dealt with his own inconsistencies as well, which led Howard to retake the starting role midway through the year. In nine games, Howard connected on seven-of-nine field goals with a long of 42 yards, 31-of-32 on extra-point attempts and posted seven touchbacks on 27 kickoffs.

Howard missed a portion of Florida's spring practices, the team's first camp under new head coach Billy Napier, as a result of a minor offseason procedure to treat the injury, AllGators learned at the time. He took the field for UF's spring game but missed his only field goal attempt in the scrimmage, from 32 yards out.

Meanwhile, walk-on kicker Adam Mihalek impressed the Gators' coaching staff in the same game, connecting on field goals of 52 and 48 yards away. Mihalek is now expected to compete with true freshman Trey Smack for the starting role at kicker entering the 2022 season.

