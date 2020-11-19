Teams Altering Gameplan Against Florida Gators Without Kyle Pitts

While the No. 6 Florida Gators have been one of the most explosive and impressive offenses in the country this season, the way teams have attempted to limit the team has changed over the past 1.5 weeks without top-flight tight end Kyle Pitts in the lineup.

Over the first several weeks of the season, Gators opponents, understandably, spotlighted Florida's 6-foot-6, 240-pound mismatch weapon, a player who will likely be taken in the top 20 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft when it's all said and done. While quarterback Kyle Trask has become the player highlighted as of late due to his impressive play, Pitts was thought to be the driver of the offense, ultimately.

Thus far this season, Pitts has accumulated 24 catches for 414 yards and eight touchdowns. While Pitts has been the best offensive weapon the Gators have, he's certainly not their only weapon, and Florida has showcased another player within his offense that teams are beginning to keep a closer eye on, with good reason.

This season, senior receiver Kadarius Toney has showcased why he deserves to be mentioned among the Florida elite this year on offense.

Although he was thought to be a gadget player for much of his career, this season he's shown why he should be thought of as a true receiver, hauling in 36 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns through six games, his explosive 11 yards-per-reception has been highlighted with joystick-like moves that make everyone's head turn. Now, Florida is starting to see exactly what teams are doing to take him, and the middle of the field away.

"It’s just like we said: How the offense is designed, the structure of the defense really dictates where the ball goes," Gators offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said on Monday. "The last two teams that we have faced have obviously had quite the focus on him in the middle of the field."

While Toney hasn't been as explosive as he was in the first four games of the season, averaging just 7.0 yards per reception over the past two games, he has still received his touches. With 14 receptions over the past two games, seven in both, Toney has continued to be a focal point within the Florida offense, but with defenses paying so much attention to him, Florida has been able to take advantage elsewhere.

"It’s allowed some of our outside guys to make plays one on one," said . He’s done a fantastic job of doing what we ask him to do. He understands coverage, he understands leverages. He’s having a great year. So I think it’s continuing to find different matchups for him so he can take advantage of them.”

Against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, Florida saw a lot of "dime", or six defensive back, defense. This allowed Florida to dominate on the ground early, while understanding the underneath routes wouldn't be there, resulting in the offensive explosion from Trask and Co. on Saturday.

Trask would go on to complete 23 out of 29 of his passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns. Not bad for a quarterback who lost his star player in Pitts. The Gators were able to go elsewhere other than Toney, too, working the outside receivers such as Trevon Grimes and Justin Shorter.

Ultimately, with Pitts out until at least next week against Kentucky, look for Florida to continue seeing attention drawn to Toney, opening up plays for other receivers and targets to pave their path within the versatile Florida offense.