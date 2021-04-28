Kyle Pitts Signs Endorsement Deal With Jordan

Kyle Pitts might have a new football team tomorrow night, but his cleats will remain the same.

Much like the brand he wore over the past three seasons with the Florida Gators, Pitts has agreed to an apparel endorsement deal with Jordan, the company announced on Wednesday, the night before the 2021 NFL Draft.

"It’s amazing. There’s only a select few of us. To have the opportunity to represent this great brand is something special," Pitts spoke of his new partnership. "I wore Jordan in college, and I just loved it. Not everybody gets to wear it. It’s a unique situation, to be able to wear it at the next level."

Pitts is widely expected to be selected in the top six picks of the NFL Draft on Thursday, most frequently projected to be taken by Atlanta with the No. 4 pick in the first round so long as the Falcons hold onto their selection.

Representing the Jordan Brand from head to toe in orange and blue, Pitts would catch 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns in 24 games in a Gators uniform. Florida is one of four college football programs sponsored by Jordan.

Pitts, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound receiving weapon, is considered by analysts such as ESPN's Mel Kiper as the best tight end prospect in NFL Draft history.

Jordan represents less than 30 football players (according to the company's Wikipedia page, as a running list from the official Jordan site is not publicly available), making Pitts' inclusion a rare but fitting accomplishment.