Gators TE Coach Believes Kyle Pitts Will Be a Top 10 NFL Draft Pick

Tim Brewster believes former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts is a generational player. Could an NFL team with a top ten draft pick believe the same?

Tight ends usually won't be found in the top ten picks of an NFL Draft.

In fact, it has only happened four times this century: T.J. Hockenson was selected by the Detroit Lions with the eighth pick in 2019, Eric Ebron - also picked by the Lions - went tenth overall in 2014, Vernon Davis was taken with the sixth selection by the San Francisco 49ers in 2006, and Kellen Winslow Jr. was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the sixth pick in 2004.

Florida Gators tight ends coach Tim Brewster believes he helped develop the next one: Kyle Pitts.

"He’s generational," Brewster described Pitts on Wednesday. "He’s just absolutely different in his skill sets and the things that he can do."

Pitts was the first tight end to finish in the top ten of Heisman Trophy voting since 1977 after his spectacular 2020 season, which led to his early declaration for the NFL Draft. Although injuries limited the 6-foot-6, 246 pound tight end to eight appearances, Pitts would finish the year with a team-high 12 receiving touchdowns, to go with 43 receptions for 770 yards.

Brewster has previous exposure to a generational, Hall of Fame-caliber talent in Antonio Gates, who Brewster personally scouted out of college - as a Kent State basketball player-turned-tight end, for reference - and developed with the San Diego Chargers.

Considering a player as a generational talent is never something that should be done lightly, but it's something that Brewster, who is more than qualified to make such an assessment, is comfortable labeling Pitts as while he pursues a professional football career.

"I’ve probably talked to all 32 teams at this point about Kyle Pitts and I think he’s a generational player," Brewster said. "Antonio Gates I thought would be the absolute best player I’ve ever coached. Amazing to think he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and I had him his first three years in the National Football League.

"But my feeling about Kyle Pitts is, you know, is that he’s 6-6, 245 pounds, probably runs 4.5 [seconds in the 40-yard dash], maybe he’ll run better," he continued. "Catch radius, hands, he’s got the absolute total package ... There’s just, there's no holes in the kid. The development that he made in the run game to make him a more complete tight end I think just totally helped him in the eyes of the National Football League."

Pitts clocking such a 40-yard dash result would be historic, as only 12 tight ends in recorded NFL Combine and pro day history have ever come in at 4.5 seconds or better, according to Mockdraftable.com.

However, there is little doubt that Pitts is capable of a similar feat. Although he is a larger tight end particularly in terms of length, he made his case as one of the most explosive players in college football and arguably the fastest tight end in the FBS last season.

Pitts routinely broke off on big plays and left defensive backs or linebackers, whoever was covering him quite frankly, in the dust. Pitts averaged 17.9 yards per reception last season, ranking 23rd among pass-catchers with at least 20 catches and fourth among qualifying tight ends.

Although it doesn't happen often, Brewster is convinced that such a prospect is worth a top ten selection.

"I think the tight end position is totally evolving into one of the absolute important positions on the offensive side of the ball. I think the quarterback and tight ends right now, they’re marquee players," said Brewster.

"You see a guy like Kyle Pitts, you see the guys in the National Football League at the tight end position and how much teams value that. And that’s what it comes down to. How much value do you bring to this team or do you bring to this team? I think a guy like Kyle Pitts, he’s going to do nothing but enhance how that position is looked at."

Brewster referenced NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's prospect big board, which has consistently listed Pitts as the third-best player in this year's draft throughout its buildup. Although several teams at the top of the selection ceremony will surely take a quarterback, Brewster believes that Pitts won't fall far from his pre-draft ranking.

"I think there’s going to be some teams that trade up trying to get a shot at Kyle Pitts ... If you’ve got an opportunity to get this guy, you better get him," Brewster proclaimed. "I would certainly think that he would not get out of the first 10 for sure.”