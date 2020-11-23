SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts To Return vs. Kentucky

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen shared on Monday that star tight end, Kyle Pitts, will return for UF's upcoming contest against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Pitts had been held out of Florida's past two games against the Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores, after taking an illegal hit to the head by Georgia Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine on Nov. 7. Pitts was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return to the game before eventually undergoing nose surgery.

Mullen shared that Pitts wanted to play against Vanderbilt and that the idea of Pitts opting out of the remainder of the season never popped up.

In six starts but far under six full games this season, Pitts has cemented himself as one of the most dangerous pass-catchers, and arguably the best tight end in the nation, hauling in 24 receptions for 414 yards (17.3 yards per catch), and a UF-leading eight touchdowns. 

Redshirt junior Kemore Gamble and true sophomore Keon Zipperer held things down at the tight end position in place of Pitts, which should give the program optimism moving forward at that spot. The duo has combined for five touchdowns since Pitts exited the Georgia game, and 14 receptions for 242 yards in total on the season. 

Both have stood out as blockers as well, Gamble specifically as Florida rushed for a season-high 208 yards. Florida also scored a season-high 63 points against the Razorbacks, despite Pitts' absence.

However, there is little doubt that Pitts is the focus when defenses gameplan against UF's offense, opening up other options in the passing game when he's not making it plays on his own. Florida will surely be excited to get him back into the fold.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gators DT Kyree Campbell Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

The No. 6 Florida Gators earned just one SEC honor this week after a victory over Vanderbilt.

Demetrius Harvey

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week 9

Checking in around the rest of the SEC following week nine's games.

michaelknauff

Gators TE Room Showcasing Versatility, Gamble Latest To Produce

For the Florida Gators, there is an abundance of offensive talent, especially at the tight end position.

Demetrius Harvey

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From Florida vs. Vanderbilt

Navigating the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Florida Gators' 21-point victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Brandon Carroll

by

stjohnsgator

Gators HC Dan Mullen 'Ho-Hum' On 38-17 Victory Over Vanderbilt

The Florida Gators defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 38-17, but was the victory enough to keep momentum?

Demetrius Harvey

No Changes for Florida Gators in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

The College Football Playoff poll will debut on Tuesday night.

Zach Goodall

Florida Pauses Basketball Team Activities Due to COVID-19

The Florida Gators will tip-off their 2020-21 season a little later than expected.

Zach Goodall

Kaiir Elam Breaks Down Florida's Defensive Issues vs. Vanderbilt

What caused the Florida Gators' defensive issues against Vanderbilt?

Zach Goodall

Five Key Takeaways From Florida's 38-17 Performance Against Vanderbilt

What did we learn from the Florida Gators' performance against the Vanderbilt Commodores?

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Break School Record, Take Down Vanderbilt Commodores 38-17

The No. 6 Florida Gators took care of business today, defeating the winless Vanderbilt Commodores 38-17.

Demetrius Harvey