Florida Gators TE Kyle Pitts To Return vs. Kentucky

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen shared on Monday that star tight end, Kyle Pitts, will return for UF's upcoming contest against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Pitts had been held out of Florida's past two games against the Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores, after taking an illegal hit to the head by Georgia Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine on Nov. 7. Pitts was diagnosed with a concussion and did not return to the game before eventually undergoing nose surgery.

Mullen shared that Pitts wanted to play against Vanderbilt and that the idea of Pitts opting out of the remainder of the season never popped up.

In six starts but far under six full games this season, Pitts has cemented himself as one of the most dangerous pass-catchers, and arguably the best tight end in the nation, hauling in 24 receptions for 414 yards (17.3 yards per catch), and a UF-leading eight touchdowns.

Redshirt junior Kemore Gamble and true sophomore Keon Zipperer held things down at the tight end position in place of Pitts, which should give the program optimism moving forward at that spot. The duo has combined for five touchdowns since Pitts exited the Georgia game, and 14 receptions for 242 yards in total on the season.

Both have stood out as blockers as well, Gamble specifically as Florida rushed for a season-high 208 yards. Florida also scored a season-high 63 points against the Razorbacks, despite Pitts' absence.

However, there is little doubt that Pitts is the focus when defenses gameplan against UF's offense, opening up other options in the passing game when he's not making it plays on his own. Florida will surely be excited to get him back into the fold.