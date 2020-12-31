Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Declares for the NFL Draft

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has declared for the 2021 NFL draft, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

"It's meant everything to be a Gator," Trask began in a heartfelt video.

"This decision, I talked a lot with my coaches about it. I talked with my family, my friends and my support group, and I feel that it's best to chase my dreams of playing in the NFL. I've had dreams of playing in the NFL ever since I was a kid. So, just to have this opportunity to play at the next level, it's crazy, and I'm just going to try to go and make the most of it."

Trask, a redshirt senior, has compiled the greatest statistical season for a quarterback in UF history, leading Florida to its first SEC championship appearance under head coach Dan Mullen. Completing 68.9% of his passes across Florida's 12 games, Trask threw for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns (rushing for another three scores), and eight interceptions in 2020.

The native Texan emerged as Florida's next great signal-caller in place of Feleipe Franks during the third game of the 2019 season, against Kentucky, after Franks suffered a dislocated ankle.

After spending the previous seven years as a backup, dating back to his freshman year of high school, Trask would go on to seal his Florida Gators career as a Heisman finalist.

"I'm really happy for him," head coach Dan Mullen said of Trask after the Cotton Bowl. "I mean, you're talking about a young guy that is came in, I think only played a couple plays in his career before he even graduated college. Didn't play much in high school. And now he's a Heisman Trophy finalist, and he's going to be an NFL draft pick.

"So, that says a lot about him."