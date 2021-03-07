Former Gators QB Kyle Trask Reportedly High on Pittsburgh Steelers Radar

The former Florida standout quarterback could become an intriguing play for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they move on from Ben Roethlisberger following this season.

The Florida Gators will be getting plenty of praise during this year's 2021 NFL Draft for the prospects of tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, however, its former quarterback in Kyle Trask has not been getting nearly as much hype - until now, it appears.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the team to watch for Trask, potentially investing a high selection in the former Heisman Trophy finalist.

"The name I hear the most in scouting circles is Florida's Kyle Trask. Seems like a fit to people I talk to and someone whose profile would appeal to general manager Kevin Colbert," LaCanfora writes. He also stated that one general manager in the NFL told him that the more they look at Trask, the more they see him in a Steelers uniform.

Certainly, Pittsburgh could be a viable option for the former Florida signal-caller. While the Steelers do have Ben Roethlisberger for another year, this is likely his last season under center for Pittsburgh at 39 years old. The Steelers recently adjusted his contract for just the 2021 season in order to fit him under their ever-shrinking salary cap.

Trask, a late bloomer in Gainsville, posted gaudy numbers last season, completing 301 passes for 4,237 yards, 43 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Trask was leading the FBS in passing for much of the season, and at one point recorded a multiple-game streak of four or more touchdown passes in a game.

Former Gators quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson had this to say about Trask to end the year:

"I mean, what Kyle has done this season is absolutely remarkable, the amount of information that we put on him and his ability to play at a really consistent level throughout the course of a season has been exceptional," said Johnson.

"I can’t say enough about just how proud I am of him as a player, but even more so as a person. He’s just a great example for not only for the quarterback room in general, but just our program and how he has worked for his opportunity and made the most of it when he got it."

Trask most definitely left a mark during his time in Gainesville, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him leave a mark, drafted highly by some team in the NFL. While he may not be a sure-fire quarterback right off the bat, he has shown plenty during his time in the SEC that he can be a valuable asset to some franchise.