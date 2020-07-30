AllGators
Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Manning Award Watch List

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named to the Manning Award Watch List, which was unveiled today. It is the third major preseason award watch list that Trask has been named to this year, as he was named to the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Award watch lists over the past two weeks.

Trask was previously one of the 12 finalists for the award following the 2019 season, where he emerged as one of the SEC's top signal-callers in his first season as a starting quarterback since his freshman year of high school.

In 2019, Trask completed 237-of-354 passes (66.9%) for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 appearances, starting 10 games following quarterback Feleipe Franks' season-ending ankle injury against Kentucky.

Seven Gators football players have been named to major preseason watch lists this year: Trask, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, tight ends Kyle Pitts and Dante Lang, linebacker Ventrell Miller, cornerback Kaiir Elam, and kicker Evan McPherson. Pitts, like Trask, finds himself in contention for multiple awards: The Biletnikoff Award and The John Mackey Award.

Trask joins 29 other quarterbacks to make the annual Manning Award watch list, including three fellow SEC signal-callers in Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Auburn’s Bo Nix. You can find the entire watch list below. The winner will be chosen following bowl season by a voting panel, which includes national media members, Peyton, Eli, and Archie Manning.

Jack Abraham, Jr., Southern Miss

Holton Ahlers, Jr., East Carolina

Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame

Charlie Brewer, Sr., Baylor

Shane Buechele, Sr., SMU

Sean Clifford, Jr., Penn State

Jack Coan, Sr., Wisconsin

Dustin Crum, Sr., Kent State

Micale Cunningham, Jr., Louisville

Jayden Daniels, So., Arizona State

Sam Ehlinger, Sr., Texas

Justin Fields, Jr., Ohio State

Dillon Gabriel, So., UCF

Sam Howell, So., North Carolina

Trey Lance, So., North Dakota State

Trevor Lawrence, Jr., Clemson

Levi Lewis, Sr., Louisiana

Kellen Mond, Sr., Texas A&M

Tanner Morgan, Jr., Minnesota

Bo Nix, So., Auburn

Drew Plitt, Sr., Ball State

Brock Purdy, Jr., Iowa State

Chris Reynolds, Jr., Charlotte

Chris Robison, Jr., FAU

Kedon Slovis, So., USC

Zac Thomas, Sr., Appalachian State

Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jr., UCLA 

Kyle Trask, Sr., Florida 

Brady White, Sr., Memphis

by

Zach Goodall