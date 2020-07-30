Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Named to Manning Award Watch List
Zach Goodall
Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been named to the Manning Award Watch List, which was unveiled today. It is the third major preseason award watch list that Trask has been named to this year, as he was named to the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell Award watch lists over the past two weeks.
Trask was previously one of the 12 finalists for the award following the 2019 season, where he emerged as one of the SEC's top signal-callers in his first season as a starting quarterback since his freshman year of high school.
In 2019, Trask completed 237-of-354 passes (66.9%) for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 appearances, starting 10 games following quarterback Feleipe Franks' season-ending ankle injury against Kentucky.
Seven Gators football players have been named to major preseason watch lists this year: Trask, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, tight ends Kyle Pitts and Dante Lang, linebacker Ventrell Miller, cornerback Kaiir Elam, and kicker Evan McPherson. Pitts, like Trask, finds himself in contention for multiple awards: The Biletnikoff Award and The John Mackey Award.
Trask joins 29 other quarterbacks to make the annual Manning Award watch list, including three fellow SEC signal-callers in Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Auburn’s Bo Nix. You can find the entire watch list below. The winner will be chosen following bowl season by a voting panel, which includes national media members, Peyton, Eli, and Archie Manning.
Jack Abraham, Jr., Southern Miss
Holton Ahlers, Jr., East Carolina
Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame
Charlie Brewer, Sr., Baylor
Shane Buechele, Sr., SMU
Sean Clifford, Jr., Penn State
Jack Coan, Sr., Wisconsin
Dustin Crum, Sr., Kent State
Micale Cunningham, Jr., Louisville
Jayden Daniels, So., Arizona State
Sam Ehlinger, Sr., Texas
Justin Fields, Jr., Ohio State
Dillon Gabriel, So., UCF
Sam Howell, So., North Carolina
Trey Lance, So., North Dakota State
Trevor Lawrence, Jr., Clemson
Levi Lewis, Sr., Louisiana
Kellen Mond, Sr., Texas A&M
Tanner Morgan, Jr., Minnesota
Bo Nix, So., Auburn
Drew Plitt, Sr., Ball State
Brock Purdy, Jr., Iowa State
Chris Reynolds, Jr., Charlotte
Chris Robison, Jr., FAU
Kedon Slovis, So., USC
Zac Thomas, Sr., Appalachian State
Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jr., UCLA
Kyle Trask, Sr., Florida
Brady White, Sr., Memphis