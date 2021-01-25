Gators QB Kyle Trask Injured, Won’t Participate in Senior Bowl

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask will not participate in this week’s Senior Bowl event after suffering an ankle injury, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Although he is still listed on the Senior Bowl’s website, Trask is not included on the roster that Brugler received at the event. Trask was set to perform under the guidance of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, on the American team.

Trask had accepted an invitation to the annual prospect bowl game in November, eventually declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft following Florida’s loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

The Heisman Trophy finalist didn’t end his UF career the way he wanted to, tossing three interceptions to the Sooners in Arlington, Texas. In addition to his stellar redshirt senior season, where he threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns, the Senior Bowl offers an opportunity to impress NFL coaches and scouts against the nation’s best senior talent, and during interviews.

Instead, Trask will have to impress scouts during Florida’s Pro Day event, which will be substantially more important than ever after the NFL Combine in Indianapolis was effectively canceled.

Former Gators wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, along with safety Shawn Davis, accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl and are expected to participate this week.