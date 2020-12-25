Florida QB Kyle Trask Discusses His Heisman Finalist Honor

If you told someone just two years ago that Kyle Trask, a former two-star recruit and near-seven-year backup quarterback dating back to his early high school days, would be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, you probably would have been laughed at.

In fact, most people outside of the Florida fanbase would have responded by asking, "Who?"

Those people know Trask now, as he's done just that.

Trask, along with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith, and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is one of four candidates left standing for college football's most prestigious award.

“It is a true honor to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy," Trask said in a team release after being named a finalist on Thursday. "It just feels surreal to join the list of Gator Greats who have been named finalists for this trophy in the past.”

Of course, three former Florida quarterbacks have gone on to win the award: Tim Tebow (2007), Danny Wuerffel (1996), and Steve Spurrier (1966). In addition, Tebow was named a finalist in 2008 and 2009 while Wuerffel was a finalist in 1995; Quarterback Rex Grossman (2001), and running back Emmitt Smith (1988), too, earned finalist recognition.

Spurrier won his award close to two decades before finalists were established, which was in 1982.

“I am so thankful to be in this position and without the help of my teammates, coaches and family, none of this would be possible," Trask said.

With the help of all those people, and a lot of talent within him to pair, Trask put together the most impressive season, from a passing perspective, in Florida Gators history. He broke eight school records (per ESPN), including setting a new UF single-season high in passing yards (4,125) and passing touchdowns (43). Trask led the nation in both categories, by 386 yards and by 11 scores, before postseason bowl games began.

You'd never hear that from him, however. The award is, by definition, handed to the nation's most outstanding player. His performance makes him deserving of such an honor, but Trask has said all along that his success stems from the trust he has in his teammates and the environment around him.

Now, we wait to see if Trask's records and accolades were enough to gain him enough votes from the Heisman voting committee. He faces solid competition, no doubt, but UF head coach Dan Mullen made a simple case in Trask's favor earlier in the week.

"He leads the nation by far in touchdown passes, he leads the nation by far in passing yards," Mullen said on Tuesday. "Hard to say anybody’s meant more to their team than Kyle Trask has to our team this year."

The 2020 Heisman Trophy will be awarded, virtually, on Jan. 5, 2021.