Florida Gators QB Kyle Trask Sets SEC Record for Most TDs in Six Games

Zach Goodall

It seems like every week, Kyle Trask has found a way to put his name in both UF's and the SEC's record books.

He just did it again, throwing his sixth touchdown pass of the night against the Arkansas Razorbacks - his 28th on the season, the most by a quarterback in six games in SEC history. It's also worth noting that Trask has accomplished such a feat on an SEC-only schedule.

The previous record of 26 touchdowns through six games was owned by former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, set last season before he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. That stretch included three non-SEC games against Duke, New Mexico State, and Southern Mississippi.

Trask tied Tagovailoa's record before halftime against Arkansas. Shortly prior, Trask extended his UF record of games with four or more touchdown passes to six, making him the fourth FBS quarterback in the last 25 years to accomplish such a streak in a single season.

As of this story, Trask has completed 23-of-29 passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns. He's up to 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just three interceptions on the year.

Oh, and Trask has done it without his No. 1 weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts, who was ruled out of the game on Saturday morning as he recovers from a concussion. Little has that mattered, as nine different receivers have caught a pass while wide receiver Trevon Grimes has led the way with six receptions for 109 yards and two scores.

UF's single-game record for touchdown passes is seven, set by Terry Dean in 1994 and tied by Doug Johnson in 1997. With ample time left until the game is over, Trask can certainly join that company tonight.

