Peter King: Gators' Kyle Trask Could Be the Sixth QB Selected Round 1

The former Gators quarterback could be among the top 32 in this month's draft, according to NFL national writer Peter King.

There's another quarterback other than the "consensus" top five that have littered mock drafts across the internet for weeks. That quarterback is former Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, and his draft stock might be rising higher than many appear to predict.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Trask could be selected in the first round. During his Football Morning in America column published earlier this week, King stated, "I’m starting to think Kyle Trask, the Florida quarterback, has a good chance to be the sixth first-round quarterback. Starting to think:"

Now, this does not mean that Trask will absolutely be a first-round pick in this month's NFL Draft, but King is incredibly plugged into the behind-the-scenes aspect of the NFL and wouldn't say something just to say it.

The typical quarterbacks that are said to be expected to land in the first round include Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones.

There is a thought, too, that four quarterbacks could be selected in the top 5, something that hasn't happened in a very long time. That leaves the door wide open for one or multiple quarterbacks to be selected afterward by quarterback-needy teams in the mid-late round range.

Trask, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist, was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football last season. The Gators also had an opportunity to reach the College Football Playoffs, however, a late-season skid removed any and all possibility of that happening.

Reaching the SEC Championship game in part due to Trask's ability, should not be forgotten, however.

In 2020, Trask would go on to complete 301 out of 437 (68.9%) of his passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His story of patience was repeated endlessly on all of the networks broadcasting Florida's matchups last season, too.

"I think it'll be really interesting to see, you know, someone said like, 'Oh, you might not be in that group of the Top 5 quarterbacks now.' Ten years from now I wouldn't be surprised if he is in the group of the Top 5 quarterbacks in this year's draft," Gators head coach Dan Mullen said of Trask following the team's pro day last month.

While that's high praise from Mullen, considering Trask's ability he showcased last season, it wouldn't be too far out of question. Perhaps, then, that's why there's at least a possibility that the former Florida signal-caller does get the call during the top 32 selections.