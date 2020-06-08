Florida Gators DT Kyree Campbell Flipped a Switch to Turn Career Around

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Coaches say it all the time to their players, “it’s a process.”

“You just don’t come in as a freshman or first year and it’s there,” Florida defensive Todd Grantham said.

It takes a certain focus and mental toughness to achieve your goals as an athlete, and you can take a few hits before you achieve them.

Kyree Campbell is one guy that knows a little bit about taking some hits.

The Florida defensive tackle was entering his second season at UF when the then-new Gators staff were considering another path for Campbell.

“We were actually thinking about redshirting him last year,” Grantham said prior to the Orange Bowl.

“I was coming off an injury and they thought about redshirting me, and I didn’t like that idea,” recounted Campbell. “So off my injury I rehabbed every day… then when I got back into practice at camp I just really honed in on technique and trying to be better at D-tackle.”

Campbell’s hard work paid off.

“Because of his competitive toughness and the way he plays, he earned the right to play," said Grantham.

“My focus was just on a different level last year,” said Campbell. “It was like a switch flicked on for me.”

In 2018, Campbell managed to play in 11 games at defensive tackle, recording 37 tackles, 3.5 tackle for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass break ups and one fumble recovery.

Good stats for a guy the coaches were considering a redshirt for.

But the Virginia native knew his work and journey was far from over; he knew how important his junior season would be.

Enter Director of Strength and Conditioning Nick Savage and Director of Sports Nutrition Stephanie Horvath.

“The thing to know about Kyree is that he is a worker,” said Horvath. “I think he knows what he wants and is very driven.”

He worked.

And worked.

And worked.

Campbell bought in completely and changed his attitude towards his food intake - swapping his fried chicken for grilled on most days.

“Steph coming in, she was able to help with my portion sizes and what’s the right food to eat,” he said.

“Nutrition was just one piece that really, really helped, and he could feel the changes,” said Horvath. “He is a listener. He soaks in the information. He takes it and runs with it.”

“I was bigger, faster, stronger, and had better body presence.”

“He is a guy that is pretty dedicated on his task to becoming a good player,” said Grantham. “He committed to it and ended up being productive for him.”

It was definitely a productive season for him.

Finishing fifth on the squad with 39 tackles, Campbell tallied four tackles-for-a-loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, while also making a defensive stop in every contest throughout the 2019 season.

“He was just more focused. He knew this was an important season for him,” said Horvath. “He is just one of those guys that is going to come in and be prepared and always want to prepare himself to be in the best position possible to play well, to perform well.

“I tell these kids, your athletic ability is the greatest gift that you will be given and I think Kyree embraces that and he knows that," she added. "He takes everything we throw at him because he wants to succeed at the highest level.”

As a freshman, he set foot on campus weighing 345 pounds, however, as the team prepared for the Orange Bowl, Campbell weighed 298 pounds.

“Most people think you can lift and eat whatever you want,” said Campbell. “You work out and burn it off, but you got put the right stuff in your body after and before to get those gains.”

“It’s about discipline,” said Campbell. “My freshman year I ate about everything and anything. You go to want to be able to change your body. If you want to change, it will change.”

“He knows that he is a leader on the team,” said Horvath. “So he sets the tone, he sets an example, like this person is going to important for our success. That's something I can’t say to them. That's the beauty of my relationship with Kyree. He takes his nutrition seriously and it’s wonderful.”

Campbell’s work is not over. He is ready to lead his defensive line group into another battle, as he focuses on the next part of his journey.