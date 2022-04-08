As expected, the Florida Gators roster has begun to decrease in size this spring with defensive tackle Lamar Goods set to enter the transfer portal.

Photo: Lamar Goods; Credit: FloridaGators.com

Florida Gators redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Lamar Goods is entering the NCAA transfer portal, the lineman shared via Instagram on Friday.

"I wanna start by thanking everyone at the University of Florida and that I appreciate and care for all that you have done for me," Goods wrote. "But after long and hard talks with my family I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I am excited to see where this next chapter in my life takes my academic and football career but will always be proud that I was a Gator, thank you GATOR NATION."

Goods enrolled at UF as a member of the 2020 signing class, a former four-star defensive tackle prospect out of St. Thomas More (Conn.). Goods is a Fort McMurray, Canada native.

Goods made two appearances in his Florida career, both in 2021 against Samford and UCF. He posted one total tackle in a Gators' uniform.

As Florida looks to open up scholarship slots ahead of the spring transfer portal period, in which the Gators are expected to be active in acquiring talent, Goods will be joined by quarterback Emory Jones in the portal in the weeks to come. And there will be others.

