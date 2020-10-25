SI.com
WATCH: Former Florida Gators RB Lamical Perine Scores First NFL TD

Zach Goodall

Photo credit: NewYorkJets.com

New York Jets and former Florida Gators running back Lamical Perine scored his first career NFL touchdown today against the Buffalo Bills. You can watch a video of the five-yard score below, via the NFL.

Sports Illustrated-AllGators wrote last week that Perine's role was expected to grow within the Jets offense after the team released former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell. After signing a hefty contract in free agency with New Yor in 2019, following a successful yet dramatic career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell never found much of a fit within head coach Adam Gase's offense, tallying just 3.3 yards per carry and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Bell went on to sign with the Chiefs, while Perine ascended into the No. 2 running back role behind 15-year veteran Frank Gore. Gore has had a Hall of Fame-caliber career but is far past his prime, foreshadowing action for the rookie out of Florida.

Perine was the Jets fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In six appearances with stats through the time of this post, Perine has 30 rushes for 116 yards (3.87 yards per carry) and a touchdown, adding six receptions for 24 yards.

In four seasons with the Gators, Perine tallied 493 carries for 2485 yards (five yards per carry) and 22 rushing touchdowns while adding 72 receptions for 674 yards and five scores in the passing game. 40 receptions, 262 yards, and five touchdowns came during Perine's senior season as Florida transitioned to a pass-happy offense.

