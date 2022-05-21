Arizona State rising senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Florida.

Pearsall entered the transfer portal on April 21 following the Sun Devils' spring football camp. Pearsall proceeded to officially visit the Gators over the weekend of April 29 and quickly realized that Florida was the place for him.

Although they didn't cross paths at ASU, Gators head coach Billy Napier was the Sun Devils' offensive coordinator in 2017, the season before Pearsall committed to the program in June 2018.

In three seasons with the Sun Devils, Pearsall hauled in 61 receptions for 794 yards and five touchdowns over 30 games, breaking out in 2021 with 48 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns. Pearsall has also posted ten rushing attempts for 78 yards and two scores on the ground and completed three-of-three passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

It's fair to suggest that Pearsall has outplayed his recruiting ranking, as he was considered the No. 151 receiver in the class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings and only held seven scholarship offers.

Following spring camp in Gainesville, it became clear that the Gators needed an influx of talent at the wide receiver position, particularly receivers who can separate as route-runners and create big plays after the catch.

The hope is that Pearsall can step in and immediately contribute while offering that skill-set, as UF's top three receivers are more possession receivers and big-bodied targets at the boundary.

