    • December 1, 2021
    Report: Florida Gators LB Khris Bogle Enters Transfer Portal

    The Gators could be losing a talented linebacker soon as Khris Bogle enters the transfer portal, according to a report.
    Photo Credit: Zach Goodall

    According to a report from On3Sports' Matt Zenitz, Florida Gators outside linebacker Khris Bogle has entered the transfer portal.

    Bogle's entry into the portal comes just a few days after the team's 24-21 victory over the Florida State Seminoles and after the program hired a new head coach in Billy Napier.

    Bogle, a true junior for Florida, appeared in 10 games this season, starting at linebacker in three of them. He recorded 23 total tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks on the year, primarily in a rotational role. He also added three quarterback hits.

    Since joining Florida, he's played in 35 games and has accounted for 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

    Read More

    If Bogle does decide to leave Florida and join another program, the Gators will be losing one of its top pass rushers and could be on the look for more talent soon. Brenton Cox Jr. is expected to return to Florida for a third year and his redshirt senior season, per Neil Blackmon of Saturday Down South, but the team could use more consistent production from its pass rush regardless.

    In an increased role, perhaps Bogle could offer that should he stick around. Bogle was a top 100 player coming out of Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.) in the class of 2019, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

    With a new coaching staff set to take over the building, it wouldn't be surprising to see more players enter the portal, now needing to find a new home as the Florida football program enters a rebuild. It would make sense for players that are nearing the end of their college tenure to transfer in an effort to find more playing time, too.

    However, Bogle is a player that UF would prefer not to lose.

