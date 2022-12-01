Gators LB Ventrell Miller Named Comeback Player of the Year Award Semifinalist

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller was named a Comeback Player of the Year Award Semifinalist on Thursday for his contributions during the 2022 season.

The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. In a vote by a panel of AP writers, editors, sports information directors and Fiesta Bowl Organization representatives, three college football student-athletes will be honored as 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz.

Miller, a sixth-year senior for the Gators, returned to the team this year after suffering a torn bicep that sidelined him for all but the first two games of the 2021 season.

The Lakeland (Fla.) native bounced back in a big way in 2022 as the undenied heart of the Florida defense in the first year of Billy Napier and Co.'s first year in charge.

Miller served as a staple in the second level as the team's leading tackler with 74 tackles in 11 appearances. He also added 8.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups this season to an impressive collegiate resume.

That, paired with his quick pursuit of ball carriers and heightened run-fit ability this season as a true middle linebacker prospect, helped shape his stock for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Miller joins the likes of Adrian Martinez (QB, Kansas State), Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington), Dillon Gabriel (QB, Oklahoma), Mohamed Ibrahim (RB, Minnesota), Ray Davis (RB, Vanderbilt), Justin Flowe (LB, Oregon) and several others on the 15-man semifinalist list.

