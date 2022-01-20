With the old staff now on the open market for the Florida Gators, many are expected to receive gigs including Christian Robinson who is slated to join the Auburn Tigers.

Photo: Christian Robinson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

According to a report from On3Sports' Matt Zenitz, former Florida Gators linebackers coach Christian Robinson is set to join the Auburn Tigers' coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Zenitz did not state what position Robinson would hold, but he has an extensive background at the LB position, having both played and coached it in the past.

After coaching with the Gators from 2018-21, spending the final four games of the 2021 season as UF's interim defensive coordinator, Robinson would not be retained by Napier. Instead, he was replaced by a duo of linebackers coaches including former Gators All-American LB Mike Peterson as the team's outside linebackers coach and Jay Bateman as the team's inside linebackers coach.

Robinson joined under the program's previous staff with head coach Dan Mullen and former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Robinson previously coached with Grantham at Georgia (2013-14), before coaching as a graduate assistant at his next two stops in Ole Miss (2015-16) and Mississippi State (2017) with the duo.

Robinson played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-12, compiling 159 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

During his time in Gainesville, Robinson's units were up-and-down, while the development of players such as Mohamoud Diabate and Ventrell Miller are well-documented, others failed to live up to expectations. The team wasn't ever able to have consistency at the position, especially over the past two seasons.

His recruiting prowess, however, especially in the state of Alabama was a bright spot. He consistently landed at least a couple of players each cycle, and was instrumental in the initial recruitment of 2022 LB Shemar James, who signed with Florida during the Early Signing Day.

Now set to join Auburn, Robinson will likely be tasked with recruiting the state as well as he did while at Florida, potentially taking players away from in-state rival Alabama.

