AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Receives Immediate Eligibility

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators received good news on Friday evening when running back Lorenzo Lingard was deemed immediately eligible to play in 2020 after transferring from Miami in January. UF has confirmed Lingard's clearance with Sports Illustrated - AllGators.

Lingard, a rising redshirt sophomore and Orange City (Fla.) native, spent two seasons with the Hurricanes and flashed promise as a true freshman, rushing for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in six appearances. Though, his freshman season came to a halt early on when Lingard suffered a season-ending leg injury.

The 6-0, 200 lb. speedster saw action in two games in 2019 on special teams, but redshirted the year in order to continue rehabbing and progressing from his injury before transferring to Florida. Coming out of high school, Lingard reportedly clocked a tremendous 4.27-second 40-yard dash, while also posting a 10.71-second 100-meter dash.

The former five-star prospect was considered the No. 2 running back in the class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Lingard has acknowledged in the past that he wanted to play closer to home amidst his father's struggling health as reasons for his intention to transfer. 

As the Gators have struggled to recruit the running back position as of late and find themselves in need of improvement in the current run game, the NCAA's decision to clear Lingard couldn't have come at a better time. Florida is expected to start junior running back Dameon Pierce in 2020, but as long as Lingard is back to full health, he will undoubtedly find a role within the offense.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Are They Now: Former Florida Gators Safety Reggie Nelson

As The Eraser, former Gators safety Reggie Nelson epitomized what it meant to play on the Gators defense, setting the tone for all UF safeties to come.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Behind Florida Gators' Enemy Lines: Georgia Bulldogs QB Room Review

Taking a look behind enemy lines, into the Georgia Bulldogs' crowded quarterback room.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DE Justus Boone

Taking a look at the recruitment history and fit for Florida Gators strong-side defensive end commit Justus Boone.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Report: Florida Gators Lose Two Players to NCAA Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators have lost two young baseball players to the NCAA transfer portal.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators QB Recruiting and Development Under Dan Mullen

The Florida Gators drought of security at the quarterback position is long over, as Dan Mullen has completely overhauled the position.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators WR Target Malcolm Johnson Jr.

While he has yet to commit to the Gators, wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. could bring unimaginable speed to the Gators offense if he's on the roster in 2021.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Florida Gators Film Room: 2021 Commit Athlete Charles Montgomery

What are the Florida Gators getting in 2021 athlete Charles Montgomery?

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

2021 Florida Gators WR Target Christian Leary Delays Commitment

The Florida Gators continue to await word from 2021 Orlando wide receiver prospect Christian Leary.

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

What Jalen Kitna Brings to the Florida Gators Quarterback Room

Breaking down the commitment of 2021 quarterback Jalen Kitna, and what he brings to the Florida Gators quarterback room.

Donavon Keiser

by

GatprJohn

Florida Gators Must Be Aggressive at Safety for 2021 Recruiting Class

With the number of safeties currently set to be on scholarship for the Gators beyond 2020, the Gators will need to be aggressive in alleviating that position with key recruits during this cycle.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall