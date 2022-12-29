Memphis DT Transfer Cam'Ron Jackson to Visit Florida

Memphis defensive tackle transfer Cam'Ron Jackson plans to visit Florida on Jan. 6, he told All Gators.

Jackson, a rising redshirt junior, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

A native of Haynesville, La. and class of 2020 recruit, Jackson was at one point committed to LSU before enrolling at Memphis. He received offers from Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State in high school.

Jackson stood at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds as a recruit and added roughly 70 pounds to his frame during his career at Memphis according to the team's roster, allowing him to eventually take on a significant role in the middle of the Tigers' defensive line.

In three seasons with the Tigers, Jackson accumulated 51 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, one batted pass and 23 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He loaded up on tackles and pressures as a first-year starter in 2022 with 41 and 20, respectively, operating primarily as a nose tackle and three-technique at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds.

His efforts as a redshirt sophomore resulted in Third-Team All-AAC honors from PFF.

Florida signed Gardendale (Ala.) High's Kelby Collins, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia's Kamran James, Thomaston (Ga.), Camden (N.J.) Eastside's Will Norman, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz's Gavin Hill and Lousiville transfer Caleb Banks as defensive line members of its 2023 recruiting class on Dec. 21. Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee's TJ Searcy also joined the class officially as an edge rusher.

Still, the interior defensive line remains an immediate need as only Norman projects as a true tackle at the next level at this time. Jackson or a similar transfer prospect would offer the Gators an interior lineman that could contribute immediately while the team continues to recruit trench talent.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.