Florida OT Michael Tarquin Entering Transfer Portal

Photo: Michael Tarquin; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida offensive tackle Michael Tarquin plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced on Thursday.

"I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to play football and get my degree at the University of Florida," Tarquin wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate everyone who has helped me in this process thus far, and I cherish every relationship I have built at UF. That being said I am putting my name in the NCAA transfer portal."

Tarquin, listed as a fourth-year redshirt sophomore on Florida's roster and a product of Ocala (Fla.) North Marion, inherited the role of starting right tackle in 2022 following Jean Delance's departure to the NFL and head coach Billy Napier's arrival in Gainesville.

However, a lower-body injury suffered in Week 2 limited Tarquin to nine games throughout the year and allowed redshirt freshman Austin Barber to emerge in the lineup. By season's end, Barber regularly rotated with Tarquin, and starting left tackle Richard Gouraige, on both ends of the offensive line.

Barber was awarded First-Team Freshman All-American recognition by College Football News in December as a result of his breakthrough.

With Tarquin looking elsewhere and Gouraige off to the NFL, Barber will be expected to start at tackle for Florida in 2023. Who will start at the Gators' opposite tackle spot, however, remains in question.

UF listed Barber as its only backup at tackle, both left and right, on its depleted depth chart ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl earlier in December.

Redshirt freshman Kamryn Waites is the only other Florida player to have appeared in a game at offensive tackle in 2022, earning 31 snaps at the position. He moved to right guard for his next two appearances, against South Carolina and Oregon State, starting in the latter matchup.

Florida signed one offensive tackle during the 2023 early signing period on Wednesday, Rockledge (Fla.) High's Bryce Lovett.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.