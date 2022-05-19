Mick Hubert Retiring as Voice of the Florida Gators

Florida's legendary play-by-play caller will step away from the mic after 33 years in the role.

Photo: Mick Hubert; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Oh my, it's the end of an era.

The Florida Gators have announced that legendary play-by-play announcer Mick Hubert plans to retire from his role after 33 years with the program.

Hubert, 68, will make his final call this weekend, on the mic for the UF-South Carolina baseball series at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla.

"That's going to be it,'' Hubert said in a press release. "This wasn't the end of a five-year plan. I don't know if I can explain how I knew, but I knew. I had been considering this for a little while. I just had to do some praying about it and enjoy every game.



"Five years ago, I'd probably told you I was going to do it until I was at least 80,'' Hubert said. "That was five years ago. A couple of years ago, I started changing. I had a change of heart. Only God can change a person's heart. I'm just being obedient right now."



Hubert joined the University of Florida on May 4, 1989, and has been with the program ever since, previously spending 10 years as sports director at CBS affiliate WHIO in Dayton, Ohio. He also served as radio play-by-play announcer for the University of Dayton football and men's basketball teams.

Hubert will finish his UF career having covered every football game since his arrival in 1989 and over 2,500 Gators games and events in total. He was inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

The University of Florida athletic association will have an in-stadium recognition of Hubert's career on the video board during this weekend's baseball series. There are also plans to honor him at a UF football game in the fall.



