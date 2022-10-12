Gators Midweek Injury Report: Starting OL Questionable vs. LSU

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence; Credit: Zach Goodall

There were several subtractions but also a noteworthy addition to the Florida Gators' injury report ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the LSU Tigers.

You can find the report below.

TE Nick Elksnis (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out TE Arlis Boardingham (upper body) - questionable

(upper body) - questionable RG O'Cyrus Torrence (lower body) - questionable

(lower body) - questionable LB Diwun Black (lower body) - out

(lower body) - out CB Devin Moore (upper body) - out

(upper body) - out LS Marco Ortiz (upper body) - out

We'll cover the potential bad news first: Preseason All-American Second-Team guard O'Cyrus Torrence has been deemed questionable for the game with a lower-body injury.

Head coach Billy Napier shared that Torrence "is a guy who hasn't participated 100 percent in practice" this week on Wednesday, but noted that he thinks the team "will be okay" as things pertain to his injury. Sophomore Richie Leonard IV is listed as Torrence's backup on UF's depth chart and would be expected to fill in if Torrence can't go on Saturday.

Quarterback Jack Miller III (upper body/thumb) was removed from the injury report on Wednesday after missing Florida's first six games of the season. Napier acknowledged on Wednesday that Miller has taken another step in his recovery from surgery to the thumb on his throwing hand in August.

Offensive tackle Michael Tarquin, who went down in Week 2 with a lower-body injury, was also removed from the report. He is listed as a co-first-teamer with Austin Barber, who has filled in for Tarquin over the last four games and change.

Freshman cornerback Devin Moore has been ruled out with an upper-body injury. He was a surprise inactive prior to Florida's Week 6 matchup with Missouri this past weekend.

Redshirt freshman Rocco Underwood will continue to start in place of Marco Ortiz, who has missed the last five games due to an upper-body injury, at long snapper.

