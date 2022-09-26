Skip to main content

Kickoff Time, Channel Set for Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

The final details for Florida vs. Missouri have been ironed out.

Kickoff time has been set for noon ET when the Florida Gators (2-2) host the Missouri Tigers (2-2) on Oct. 8 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., the SEC announced on Monday. The matchup will be aired on ESPNU. 

Missouri has been Florida's homecoming opponent every year that the Tigers have traveled to The Swamp since 2014, and that is no different in 2022. 

The circumstances are a bit different this year compared to when the Gators last hosted the Tigers, however. UF handled UM the last time the two met for Florida's homecoming. 41-17, a year removed from the Florida defeating Missouri 23-6 in Columbia, Mo.

This time, the Gators are looking to bounce back against the Tigers, as the 24-23 victory in Missouri's favor last season was the final nail in former Florida head coach Dan Mullen's proverbial coffin. He was fired the next day and replaced by Billy Napier.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Napier's first Florida homecoming will feature seven Gator Greats and another two Letterwinners officially being named to the UF Athletic Hall of Fame on the Friday before the game: 

  • Jeff Demps (Men's Track & Field & Football)
  • Conor Dwyer (Men's Swimming)
  • Joe Haden (Football)
  • Michelle Moultrie (Softball)
  • Chandler Parsons (Men's Basketball)
  • Christian Taylor (Men's Track & Field)
  • Mike Zunino (Baseball)
  • Steve Beeland (Men's & Women's Tennis - Distinguished Letterwinner) 
  • Jeremy Foley (Former Athletics Director - Honorary Letterwinner). 

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook. 

Aaron Gates
Football

Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Aaron Gates

By Conner Clarke
Shorter
Football

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from Florida’s Road Loss to Tennessee

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier
Football

Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers

By Zach Goodall
Anthony Richardson 2
Football

Takeaways From the Gators' Aggressive Showing in 38-33 Loss to Vols

By Zach Goodall
Gators-Tennessee
Football

Gators Fail to Overcome Tennessee’s Offensive Firepower, Lose 38-33

By Brandon Carroll
Anthony Richardson
Football

Gators Hanging With Tennessee Heading Into Halftime, 17-14

By Brandon Carroll
Anthony Richardson and Billy Napier
Football

Gators First Travel Roster Under Billy Napier

By Zach Goodall
Ventrell Miller
Football

Gators LB Ventrell Miller Returns to Action vs. Tennessee

By Brandon Carroll