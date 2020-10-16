SI.com
Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers Postponed: What You Need to Know

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators' upcoming home game against the Missouri Tigers has been postponed until Oct. 31, announced by the SEC and first reported by PowerMizzou.com on Friday evening. It will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel at 7:30 pm ET.

The Florida-Missouri game was originally scheduled for Oct. 24, kicking off at either 7:00 P.M ET on ESPN or 7:30 P.M ET on SEC Network.

Florida experienced a COVID-19 outbreak across the team that led to 21 football players and two assistant coaches testing positive following the Gators' 41-38 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. Florida's week seven game against the LSU Tigers, originally scheduled for Oct. 17 at 3:30 P.M. ET, was subsequently postponed and moved to Dec. 12. The kick time and network will be determined at a later date.

UF paused all football-related activities on Tuesday afternoon as positive tests emerged. Florida had canceled a Monday morning team meeting due to COVID-19 concerns with athletes reporting symptoms on Sunday, however, the team questionably proceeded to practice on Monday night. 

Missouri's week seven game against Vanderbilt was also postponed until Dec. 12 as Vanderbilt experienced an outbreak that also put the football team below the 53-man SEC roster limit.

Florida will now host Missouri at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 6:30 P.M. on Halloween, three weeks removed from Florida's last game against the Aggies. The Gators will travel to Jacksonville, Fla., to face the Georgia Bulldogs the following week, on Nov. 7. 

Missouri will now face the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 24, when the Tigers were originally scheduled to face the Gators. Kentucky and Missouri were originally scheduled to face off on Oct. 31.

