Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Florida Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Transferring to Utah

    Florida Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has made a decision on where he will finish out his college football career, announcing his intentions to go to Utah.

    A rising senior, Florida Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is set to transfer to Utah to finish out his college football career. After starting 17 games for the Gators over three years, appearing in 37, Diabate announced his intentions to transfer to Utah on social media on Tuesday evening.

    Last month, Diabate made headlines due to his decision to transfer out of the Florida football program amid a massive coaching overhaul, with Dan Mullen exiting stage left and Billy Napier entering as the team's head coach.

    At 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, Diabate has played a variety of roles for Florida, including off-ball linebacker over the past couple of seasons. He has tallied 170 total tackles, including 70 solo tackles over the past three years. He also has tallied 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

    While he has not been used as a pass rusher very often, he has shown plenty of ability in the past to do so, and it should be expected for him to take on a similar role with Utah moving forward.

    Read More

    For Florida, Diabate becomes the fourth player to officially transfer out of the program joining defensive end Khris Bogle (Michigan State), wide receiver Jacob Copeland (Maryland) and offensive tackle Gerald Mincey (Tennessee) in recent weeks. Gators QB Emory Jones also reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal but has yet to officially do so or announce his intentions to join another program at this time.

    Diabate will face off against his former team, the Gators, in Week 1 of the 2022 season, returning to The Swamp for his first matchup with his new team. 

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Diabate
    Football

    Florida Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Transferring to Utah

    30 seconds ago
    Devin Moore
    Recruiting

    All-American Bowl: Gators CB Devin Moore Makes SIAA First Off the Bus Team

    2 hours ago
    Billy Napier
    Recruiting

    Gators One of Three Programs Standing Out to ATH Arlis Boardingham

    12 hours ago
    Nick Savage
    Football

    Former Florida Strength Coach Nick Savage Heading to Ole Miss

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17382215_168388329_lowres(1)
    Football

    Should Florida Gators Target Recent ULL Transfer-Portal Players?

    Jan 3, 2022
    Gators helmet
    Football

    Gators Welcome Louisiana OL Transfer Kamryn Waites

    Jan 3, 2022
    Harold Perkins
    Recruiting

    Gators Still In the Race for New Texas A&M Pledge LB Harold Perkins

    Jan 3, 2022
    Dean
    Football

    Gators DB Trey Dean Earns NFL Combine Invitation

    Jan 3, 2022