A rising senior, Florida Gators linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is set to transfer to Utah to finish out his college football career. After starting 17 games for the Gators over three years, appearing in 37, Diabate announced his intentions to transfer to Utah on social media on Tuesday evening.

Last month, Diabate made headlines due to his decision to transfer out of the Florida football program amid a massive coaching overhaul, with Dan Mullen exiting stage left and Billy Napier entering as the team's head coach.

At 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, Diabate has played a variety of roles for Florida, including off-ball linebacker over the past couple of seasons. He has tallied 170 total tackles, including 70 solo tackles over the past three years. He also has tallied 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

While he has not been used as a pass rusher very often, he has shown plenty of ability in the past to do so, and it should be expected for him to take on a similar role with Utah moving forward.

For Florida, Diabate becomes the fourth player to officially transfer out of the program joining defensive end Khris Bogle (Michigan State), wide receiver Jacob Copeland (Maryland) and offensive tackle Gerald Mincey (Tennessee) in recent weeks. Gators QB Emory Jones also reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal but has yet to officially do so or announce his intentions to join another program at this time.

Diabate will face off against his former team, the Gators, in Week 1 of the 2022 season, returning to The Swamp for his first matchup with his new team.

