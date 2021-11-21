Florida Gators Name Greg Knox Interim Head Coach Following Mullen Ousting

The Florida Gators are moving on from Dan Mullen as the team's head coach with an interim coach, Greg Knox, to take over for the final week or two.

The Florida Gators are done with head coach Dan Mullen, sources confirmed to AllGators earlier today. The Gators would later confirm the news, naming special teams coordinator and running backs coach Greg Knox the team's interim head coach.

Knox will take over as the team's coach for the remainder of the season, coaching the team's final regular-season game against the Florida State Seminoles and potentially the bowl game, if the team should reach their sixth win of the season next week. The Gators have a chance to reach bowl-game eligibility with a victory over the Florida State Seminoles

Knox, 58, joined Mullen at Florida in 2018 and as the team's running backs coach along with special teams coordinator. He served a similar role at Mississippi State with Mullen from 2014-17 as the special teams coordinator/RB coach and prior as just the team's RB coach from 2009-13.

Knox has experience in the role, serving as the team's interim coach at Mississippi State after Mullen left the team to join the Gators at the end of the 2017 season.

The Gators are the latest FBS team to switch coaches with LSU (Ed Orgeron) expected following the season.

"A veteran of 20-plus seasons in the SEC, including four at Florida, Knox has previously also served as interim coach at Mississippi State in 2017, leading the Bulldogs to a 31-27 win over Louisville in the TayxSlayer Bowl," Florida stated in its release.

