NFLN Analyst Would 'Pound the Table' for Gators' Heggie, DioGuardi

Photo: Brett Heggie; Credit: University of Florida athletic association

Consider NFL Network's Charles Davis a fan of two Florida Gators in the upcoming NFL Draft.

In actuality, Davis is probably a fan of more than only Brett Heggie and Brett DioGuardi as 2021 draft prospects. However, the former NFL defensive back and current analyst is intrigued by what Heggie has to offer an NFL team as an interior offensive lineman, and DioGuardi as a special teamer.

Davis shared his thoughts on both prospects via NFL.com on Saturday, acknowledging a personal connection with DioGuardi.

Heggie battled through injuries in his first two seasons and answered the bell in the SEC against some big-time talents in the past two years. I'm a big fan of his intelligence, toughness and physicality. He's going to be dependable. Years ago, I saw Corey Linsley play at [California] when he was with Ohio State. I was really impressed with the way he played in that Buckeyes victory. We got to the draft the next spring, and he ended up going in the fifth round to Green Bay. That stuck with me, because I thought he was a good player. He turned out to be an incredible value for the Packers, earning first-team All-Pro honors last season, and he was rewarded last month by the Chargers with a free-agent deal that made him the league's highest-paid center. Heggie will probably be drafted on Day 3, and he could follow the same kind of path as Linsley, becoming a starting center before long.

This one is personal. I've known this young man since he was 4 years old. He's good friends with my son. They grew up playing ball together. DioGuardi has the frame to be a long snapper in the NFL, and he no doubt has the determination to make it. He decided to walk-on at Florida to live his dream of playing for the Gators and waited his turn, working hard behind the scenes before becoming a starter in 2020. He did an excellent job snapping for one of the best kicker prospects available this year, Evan McPherson. DioGuardi is not going to show up in all the rankings (there are other guys who have more athleticism and experience), but if he gets an opportunity, he could be a 10-year snapper in the NFL. I know there aren't many long snappers who get picked, but I would pound the table for him whether he's being considered in the draft or for a spot as an undrafted free agent.

Heggie proved himself as a staple on the Gators' offensive line this past season, as his versatility came in the clutch during the team's fall training camp. Heggie was expected to play guard as he did in 2019 before sophomore center Ethan White injured his knee in practice, and made a transition to the middle of the line weeks before the season began.

Keep in mind, Heggie hadn't played center in years, dating back to his high school days and when he first enrolled at UF. However, Heggie held the position down like a seasoned veteran, showing no issues with snap accuracy and not allowing a single sack throughout the season according to Pro Football Focus.

Heggie did not post the most impressive athletic testing numbers at Florida's pro day, but he carries the ideal size to play along the interior offensive line at the next level. He also has the tape from this past season to show for it.

DioGuardi, meanwhile, took over as Florida's starting long snapper this past season and played as Heggie did, proving himself as a dependable lineman with no snap issues - although his snapping was a bit different than Heggie's, in fairness. As Davis notes, long snappers are rarely ever drafted, but DioGuardi could find himself a home at the next level via undrafted free agency.