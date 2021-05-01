Florida Gators Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and now, members of the Florida Gators who did not hear their name among 259 called in the selection ceremony have the opportunity to sign with their team of choice.

Wide receiver Trevon Grimes, offensive lineman Brett Heggie, safety Brad Stewart Jr., and long snapper Brett GioGuardi are among numerous Gators players who went undrafted this year and can sign a contract with any NFL team immediately. From there, they will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp and the preseason.

Last offseason, UF punter Tommy Townsend notably signed an undrafted deal with a large signing bonus to replace 15-year punter Dustin Colquitt. Townsend went on to start for the Chiefs for the entire 2020 season.

If any Florida Gators 2021 prospect signs as an undrafted free agent, you'll know by reading our live tracker below.

Florida Gators undrafted free agent signing tracker

5/1/21, 8:25 P.M.: According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Florida safety Donovan Stiner will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In four seasons with the Gators, Stiner tallied 145 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, six interceptions, and three defended passes.

5/1/21, 7:50 P.M.: He spent the 2020 season at Arkansas, but former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks has signed with the Atlanta Falcons after the NFL Draft and will reunite with his old teammate, tight end Kyle Pitts. Franks completed 61.6 percent of his college passes for 6700 yards, 55 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, adding nine rushing touchdowns.

5/1/21, 7:30 P.M.: Wide receiver Trevon Grimes has agreed to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Draft Diamonds. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound wide receiver established himself as a boundary threat with the Gators after transferring from Ohio State, catching 97 passes for 1444 yards and 14 touchdowns.

5/1/21, 7:30 P.M.: Offensive lineman Brett Heggie has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to his agency. Heggie started 31 games at Florida, playing left and right guard as well as center during his fifth season. Heggie did not allow a sack in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus, serving as a crucial member of Florida's nation-leading passing offense.