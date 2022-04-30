Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Photo: Zachary Carter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators are on the board again after the Cincinnati Bengals selected defensive lineman Zachary Carter with the 95th pick of the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carter entered the draft after completing his redshirt senior season in Gainesville last year, now will see his dream come true, being drafted into the NFL.

Carter, 6-foot-4, 282 pounds, quickly became a leader in Gainesville, a versatile defensive lineman that played both inside and out within the Florida front four over the years. Carter's length and athleticism enabled him to become an intriguing option in this year's draft, hence why the Bengals selected him.

During his five-year career, Carter would play in 46 games after redshirting his freshman season, accounting for 107 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 career sacks. The 2021 season would be his best, as Carter compiled career highs in sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (11), to go with 32 tackles, a forced fumble and two batted passes.

Carter impressed at the Florida Pro Day in March, showcasing his flexibility and ability to turn the corner, posting a 20-yard shuttle of 4.30 seconds, which would have been the fastest among his position at the NFL Combine earlier this year.

"Whatever team takes [me], whatever round I go it’s a blessing, regardless, because I know a lot of guys would like to be in my shoes – Round 1 or Round 7, it doesn’t matter,” he said shortly following his Pro Day.

Well, it was Round 3 for Carter, and he becomes the second Florida player to be selected this year, the first being cornerback Kaiir Elam who was selected on Thursday in the first round by the Buffalo Bills (pick No. 23).

