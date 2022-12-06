Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Named First-Team All-SEC

Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence and Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Gators right guard and soon-to-be NFL Draft selection O'Cyrus Torrence was named to the Coaches All-SEC First-Team on Tuesday, the conference announced.

Torrence is the 26th Gators offensive lineman to be named All-SEC First Team by the coaches since the conference established the honor in 1984. He's the first Florida offensive lineman to earn such recognition since Maurkice and Mike Pouncey in 2009.

Pro Football Focus considers Torrence as its highest-graded guard in the FBS for the 2022 season thanks to his 88.2 grade (out of 100). He did not allow a sack or quarterback hit in 11 games, according to PFF.

On Monday, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced that Torrence had accepted his invitation and will play in the postseason all-star game. Torrence will don the Gators' helmet one final time on Saturday, February 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

You can find the 2022 All-SEC teams in their entirety below.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Antwane Wells, South Carolina

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama

C

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Defense

DL

Jalen Carter, Georgia

Derick Hall, Auburn

BJ Ojulari, LSU

Byron Young, Tennessee

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

DB

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Chris Smith, Georgia

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Special Teams

PK

Jack Podlesny, Georgia

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS

Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

KOS

Jake Bates, Arkansas*

Jack Podlesny, Georgia*

LS

Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

RB

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss*

Dominic Lovett, Missouri*

TE

Darnell Washington, Georgia

OL

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Javion Cohen, Alabama

Tyler Steen, Alabama

Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina*

Will Campbell, LSU*

C

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense

DL

Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB

Antonio Johnson , Texas A&M

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Keidron Smith, Kentucky

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK

Will Reichard, Alabama

P

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS

Will Reichard, Alabama

LS

William Mote, Georgia*

Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

*Ties

