Gators OL O'Cyrus Torrence Named First-Team All-SEC
Photo: O'Cyrus Torrence and Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd
Gators right guard and soon-to-be NFL Draft selection O'Cyrus Torrence was named to the Coaches All-SEC First-Team on Tuesday, the conference announced.
Torrence is the 26th Gators offensive lineman to be named All-SEC First Team by the coaches since the conference established the honor in 1984. He's the first Florida offensive lineman to earn such recognition since Maurkice and Mike Pouncey in 2009.
Pro Football Focus considers Torrence as its highest-graded guard in the FBS for the 2022 season thanks to his 88.2 grade (out of 100). He did not allow a sack or quarterback hit in 11 games, according to PFF.
On Monday, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced that Torrence had accepted his invitation and will play in the postseason all-star game. Torrence will don the Gators' helmet one final time on Saturday, February 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
You can find the 2022 All-SEC teams in their entirety below.
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Antwane Wells, South Carolina
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama
C
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP
Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Defense
DL
Jalen Carter, Georgia
Derick Hall, Auburn
BJ Ojulari, LSU
Byron Young, Tennessee
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama
DB
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Chris Smith, Georgia
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Special Teams
PK
Jack Podlesny, Georgia
P
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS
Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
KOS
Jake Bates, Arkansas*
Jack Podlesny, Georgia*
LS
Read More
Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Stetson Bennett, Georgia
RB
Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss*
Dominic Lovett, Missouri*
TE
Darnell Washington, Georgia
OL
Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
Javion Cohen, Alabama
Tyler Steen, Alabama
Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina*
Will Campbell, LSU*
C
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Defense
DL
Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB
Harold Perkins, LSU
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB
Antonio Johnson , Texas A&M
Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Keidron Smith, Kentucky
Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK
Will Reichard, Alabama
P
Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
KOS
Will Reichard, Alabama
LS
William Mote, Georgia*
Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
*Ties
Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.
Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.