The lone Florida Gator featured on the 2022 Associated Press Preseason All-American team is a player that UF fans who don't spend their offseason tracking the transfer portal may not be aware of right now.

But very soon, even the most casual member of the Florida faithful is likely to recognize the stability O'Cyrus Torrence brings to the Gators' front five.

Torrence, projected to start at right guard for the Gators in 2022, was named a Second-Team AP Preseason All-American on Monday.

A three-year starter for new UF head coach Billy Napier at Louisiana, Torrence transferred to Florida this offseason and immediately rose up the depth chart given his familiarity with the system on and off the field — to the point where more experienced Gators veterans are calling Torrence "coach."

Across 37 games and 1,146 pass-blocking snaps, Torrence has yet to allow a sack in his career, according to Pro Football Focus.

If he can manage a fourth season without allowing his quarterback to hit the dirt — now Anthony Richardson, and also now against SEC competition — there is little doubt that Torrence could rise to the first team when the final 2022 All-American ballots are submitted and counted up, as well as NFL Draft boards.

First team

Offense

Quarterback: Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers: Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers: Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen: Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties: Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back: Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter: Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles: Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards: O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center: John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end: Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player: Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers: Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen: Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers: Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks: Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties: Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back: Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter: Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.

